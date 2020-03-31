'23 out of 26 corona suspects are negative in Kamareddy' says R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Kamareddy: As many as 1,241 foreign returnees and 1,044, who came from other States, have been placed in home quarantine in Kamareddy district, said R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Speaking at a meeting at Kamareddy District Collectorate on Tuesday, the Minister said that 26 people suspecting of contacting coronavirus were sent to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad from the district. Of these, 23 were tested negative. The remaining three are yet to be diagnosed, he said.

The Minister said that Malliah in Devunipalli ward of Kamareddy Municipality was sent to Hyderabad for treatment on suspicion of corona positive and the authorities shifted 30 people, who were with him, to home quarantine. Disinfectant was sprayed in the entire Devunipalli village.

He said that 50 beds were set up in the first phase in the district, 200 in the second phase and 500 beds in isolation ward in third phase. Prashanth Reddy urged the people to follow the social distance, to wear masks and to follow hygienic habits for another week to prevent themselves from getting effected with the virus.

Minister Reddy warned that stringent action will be taken if traders sell essential items at higher prices.

He assured that the government will buy all the produce from the farmers. Food and shelter were provided to about 4,000 migrant workers in the district, he added. Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde, District Collector Dr A Sharath, District SP Shweta Reddy and Additional Collector Yadi Reddy were present at the meeting.