24-hour fresh water supply to Suryapet soon: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy said the days of providing 24-hour fresh water to the people of Suryapet town is not far off. The status of Suryapet town before Telangana State formation in 2014 and after that will explain the development of the town, he added.



He laid foundation stone for the construction of second mini tank bund with an estimated cost of Rs 17.58 crore on Pullareddy pond in Suryapet on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the ongoing development in Suryapet can be judged through the supply of clean and safe drinking water in place of impure water supplied earlier. 'The TRS government formed under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid special attention for the rapid progress of Suryapet in all aspects.' Jagadish Reddy assured further development of the town with the collective support of the people. "Construction of roads will be intensified in view of the expansion of town day by day.

Suryapet municipality has initiated collection of wet and dry garbage from households." He requested people to focus on saplings' plantation in the town to make Suryapet more Swachh city. He promised to complete the mini tank bund of Pullareddy pond by next Bathukamma in order to celebrate the festival in a big way. Municipal Chairman Perumandla Annapurnamma, District Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal Vice-Chairman Putta Kishore and others were present on the occasion.