2,500 people test for Covid per day in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayanareddy said that 2,500 Covid tests are being done every day in 127 centres of the Nizamabad district.



After inspecting the UPHC Covid testing centres at Vinayak Nagar and Arsapally on Sunday, the District Collector said that no one should be afraid and deal with the disease with courage. Collector Narayana Reddy said the tests are being carried out especially for those in primary contact, those in the high-risk zone, pregnant women, municipal staff, public representatives, small traders and street vendors who mostly work outside. The Collector explained that those who received a positive report on the coronavirus test were given counseling there and given an isolation kit and sent to home isolation. The Collector said Asha workers and ANMs would monitor the patients. There are three government isolation centers in Nizamabad district. Apart from these, 7 private hospitals have been sanctioned in Nizamabad, Armor and Bodhan.

He asked the medical officers to give advice to those who are in home isolation. Those who do not have covid symptoms need not to fear. People with mild symptoms are also advised to reduce their use of the tablets. The Collector said 272 oxygen beds have been set up in the district hospital. "We have 60 beds in the ICU and we have medicines used in corporate hospitals," he said.

Narayana Reddy said that there are all kinds of medicines required for treatment are available and there is nothing for people to be afraid of. They should wear masks wherever they go, follow physical distance, increase immunity, do yoga, take C and D vitamins, drink hot water and walk. Kovid is not diagnosed by CT scan and said that he had noticed that CT scans were being done in private hospitals and that action would be taken against Atti Hospital.

Apart from District Collector, Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, Deputy Medical & Health Officer and others were present on the occasion.