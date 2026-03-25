28 Telangana teachers selected for Finland exposure visit

Hyderabad:The State School Education Department has finalised a list of 28 headmasters and teachers to participate in an international exposure visit and educational exchange programme in Finland. In a circular on Tuesday, the Director of State School Education, Dr E Naveen Nicolas said the initiative, scheduled from April 20 to 24, aims to enhance professional capacities by providing firsthand experience of global best practices in school education.

The programme is part of a larger initiative involving 40 delegates who will visit Finland, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan. District Collectors were earlier requested to propose names of three teachers from each district, following which the final list of 28 participants was prepared.

The selected group includes Headmasters, Principals, School Assistants, and Secondary Grade Teachers from across Telangana.

The government has accorded permission for the visit, emphasising its importance in strengthening teaching methodologies and fostering innovation in classrooms. A virtual orientation programme will be conducted on Wednesday to brief participants on visa documentation and other preparatory instructions.

Officials highlighted that the exposure visit is designed not only to improve teaching skills but also to encourage cross-cultural learning and collaboration. By observing Finland’s globally recognised education system, Telangana’s teachers are expected to bring back valuable insights to enrich local practices.

The Director of School Education has instructed all Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers to ensure the readiness of the identified teachers for participation in this prestigious programme.