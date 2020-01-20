3 children drown in Nizamabad

Three children who went missing on Sunday evening were found dead in a pit here at Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district. They were identified as Deepak (7), Siddharth and Huzur.

The trio went for playing on Sunday evening and did not return home. After unable to trace them, their parents approached the police who registered a case and launched a search. The children were found drowned in a pit on Monday morning. An investigation is underway.

On July 6, 2019 - three children accidentally slipped into a pit and drowned in Nagaram of Nizamabad. The children came out from school for namaz in the afternoon and were later found dead in a pit near a playground. Locals noticed the bodies of the children floating in the night and alerted the police.