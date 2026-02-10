3 fake spiritual healers land behind bars in city

The Hyderabad city police have arrested three individuals from Madhya Pradesh involved in a theft case carried out under the guise of performing spiritual rituals. Officers from the Warasiguda police station recovered gold ornaments from their possession.

The police arrested the suspects identified as Subhash Nath (23), Karan Nath (21) and Sohan Nath (23). The accused, originally from Madhya Pradesh, had migrated to Hyderabad for work and were living in huts near Jalpally Road in Pahadi Shareef. They allegedly conspired to target elderly citizens by offering to perform prayers and spiritual ceremonies. On February 5, two individuals cheated the complainant, Venigalla Ravi, a retired GST superintendent. They took his gold ring, weighing approximately half a thula and featuring a green stone, claiming it was for a prayer ritual. The suspects then escaped by swallowing the ring and fleeing in an auto-rickshaw where a third accomplice was waiting.

Following the complaint, Warasiguda police registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 303(2) of the BNS. Continuous CCTV monitoring and information from informants allowed the police to trace and apprehend the suspects.

“The police recovered the stolen gold ring after tracking the accused,” stated Rakshitha Krishna Murthy DCP Secunderabad Zone.