3 major parties on the prowl to woo Gen Z, women voters

Hyderabad: First time voters and women are the most-sought-after for the parties in the Jubilee Hills by-elections. The parties are wooing the two groups for their support in the by elections. Ministers' wives also joined the election campaign to convince the women voters in support of the ruling Congress.

GHMC Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, Minister Ponnam's wife Manjula, Minister Vakiti Srihari's wife Lalitha, and Naveen Yadav's wife Varsha launched a campaign by conducting a door-to-door campaign with the aim of winning.

The Mayor and members of the coordination committee were meeting the women voters during the door-to-door campaign and seeking their support to Congress Party candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-elections.

The first time voters between 18 to 19 years were 7,000 and the women voters were 1.92 lakh out of the total 4 lakh electorates in the by-election bound Jubilee Hills constituency. The Congress, BJP and BRS parties were competing with each other to seek the support of the new and women voters .

The BRS women leader P Sabitha Indra Reddy was leading a women's team during the by-election campaign. From the BJP, local women leaders were meeting the electorate in the door to door campaign.

Congress leaders said that the women teams were explaining to the women voters about the schemes mainly the free bus travel, interest free loans to self help groups and other welfare schemes. The BRS and BJP teams were targeting the Congress for not fulfilling the promise of Rs 2,500 monthly deposit in women accounts and 10 gram gold to every newlywed bride .

The three parties would intensify their campaign and meet more women and first time voters as the election campaign will end on Saturday evening.

Community wise meetings are being organized to attract the voters before the election day on November 11, Leaders said that money and some gifts distribution to women voters was also part of wooing the voters.