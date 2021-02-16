3 of a family die as their car plunges into SRSP canal

Jagtial: Even before people forgot the incident of car falling in a canal in Warangal district, same kind of mishap took place on Monday morning in Medipally mandal of Jagtial district.

Three members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling plunged into SRSP canal and one escaped narrowly. The deceased were identified as Katkuri Amarendar Rao, his wife Sirisha and daughter Shreya. Rao's son Jayanth managed to escape from the water. Amarendar Rao, an advocate of Jagtial town, along with his family was going to his native place Joginipally village to attend temple festival. When the car reached Medipally, Jayanth, who was driving the car, lost control of the wheel and plunged into the canal. Jayanth escaped from car by opening the door but the remaining three got stuck in the car and died. Police rushed to the spot and removed the car from the canal with the help of crane and sent the bodies to Jagtial Government Hospital for postmortem.

It's learnt that Amarendar was a close relative of MLA Sanjay Kumar. It's also learnt that his daughter Shreya's engagement was conducted recently.