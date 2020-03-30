3 Positive Cases in Hyderabad Old City : People sore as affected areas not sanitised yet

Hyderabad: The authorities are yet to disinfect the area from where a family of three tested positive for COVID-19 in the Old City. The residents in 35 flats in the 5-storey building have become panicky, following the incident.

Residents as well as neighbours are bitter that none of the officials from GHMC or medical & health department visited their area to conduct tests on them and re-assure them about containing the spread of Covid 19.

Days back, when 5 Coronavirus suspected cases were reported in Noor Khan Bazar in Dabeerpura, the panic-stricken population hoped that the entire neighbourhood would be disinfected by the authorities.

But even by Sunday afternoon, the GHMC failed to take up any measures of sanitation. The officials are also yet to stick bill of 'Home Quarantine' at the residence or the apartment concerned.

The locals told The Hans India that on Friday night medical officers visited the area and the members of a family were picked up and shifted to Gandhi hospital.

Later, it was learnt that three tested positive and 2 were reported negative and they were asked to be under 'Home Quarantine.'

"Same day GHMC officials sanitised the apartment and but since then there has been no proper sanitisation in the entire area. At least now the GHMC sanitation wing should be serious about the sanitation in area," said Syed Abidi, a resident.

"The residents of the apartment are roaming freely on roads and taking precautions for granted. The authorities must make them aware of the virus and also instruct them to keep social distancing", added Abidi.

On Sunday, a medical officer visited the area, after a complaint. They reportedly found a suspected case within 50 meters of the affected apartment and stamped on a person 'Home Quarantine' on his left hand.

When contacted, Dr Birjis Unnisa, the medical officer in-charge of UPHC at Jambagh, said that amongst 5 suspects, 2 were negative and were directed to be under home quarantine, and the remaining 3 were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

She maintained that the officials had been visiting the apartment, ensuring sanitation in the area and explaining to people to maintain social distancing.