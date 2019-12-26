3-year-old dies after being crushed by horse-drawn carriage in Hyderabad

A three-year-old boy died after being crushed by a horse-drawn carriage at a restaurant in Shamshabad. The incident occurred on Sunday but came to light after the boy died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

Getting into details, the boy and his parents visited Meraj's Palm Arabiana restaurant located at Gandiguda village where a horse-drawn carriage was kept for customers to have a joy ride.

The boy played at the restaurant's play zone and was heading to his parents when the carriage accidentally hit him and the wheels crushed him. He was shifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The police said that the incident happened due to the negligence of the carriage driver and they registered a case against the tonga rider. The boy was identified as Shareef.