3-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, total cases at 41

The total cases in Telangana have gone up to 41 after a three-year-old and a woman tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It is learned that the boy along with his family has returned from Saudi Arabia recently and developed cold and cough. His parents admitted to a hospital where he was tested positive. However, the parents were also subjected to undergo the tests on Wednesday and the reports will be out today.

Meanwhile, another woman who was tested positive for COVID-19 is the wife of one who tested positive from Kokapet. The health authorities collected the samples of the wife of the London returnee after he tested positive.

Kothagudem DSP, his son and the maid tested positive for the COVID-19 and the police imposed tight security in the area and are tracing the people who came in contact with the trio.