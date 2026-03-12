311 Velugumatla Bhoodan evicted families get house site pattas

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said the State government fulfilled its promise of resolving the long-pending issue of Velugumatla displaced families within 15 days by distributing house site pattas to eligible beneficiaries.

The minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, handed over house site pattas and sanction letters to 311 displaced families from Velugumatla during a programme held on the IDOC premises in Khammam.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti said that politics was not about occupying power but about wiping the tears of the poor. Recalling his assurance made on March 1 at the same venue, he said he had promised to resolve the issue within 15 days and was proud that the commitment had been fulfilled even before the deadline.

The minister alleged that the displaced families had been suffering for several years without basic facilities such as drinking water and were forced to live in difficult conditions among snakes and insects, while the previous government failed to address their problems.

He criticised the opposition leaders for questioning the current government, stating that those who had failed to resolve the issue earlier had no moral right to lecture the present administration.

Referring to recent remarks by opposition leaders about maintaining a “red book”, Ponguleti said people of Telangana would not give an opportunity to those dreaming of returning to power through politics of vendetta.

The minister emphasised that the government was following eligibility as the only criterion in extending benefits. “Even those who criticised us were given pattas if they were genuinely eligible,” he said, describing the present administration as a people’s government supported by the blessings of the poor.

According to him, apart from the 311 beneficiaries in Velugumatla who received land and housing benefits, another 101 eligible families who already possess house sites in their villages were issued Indiramma housing sanction letters.

Ponguleti also announced that development of the colony would be taken up on a priority basis. Drinking water would be provided within a week, and infrastructure such as roads, drainage, a school, a function hall and a shopping complex would be developed as part of a model colony for the beneficiaries.

Among others, MLC Teenmaar Mallanna, and Khammam District Collector Anudeep Durishetty attended the programme.