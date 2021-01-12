3.5 Lakhs Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Reach Hyderabad In A Special Plane

Off late, Coronavirus vaccine arrived at Shamshabad airport… It is well known that the whole world is fighting this coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people have died with the deadly novel virus. The covid-19 virus has now changed its genes and transformed into a new type of virus and thus people are getting panicked. All countries of the world have come to a standstill due to the virus and there is no need to mention about the development due to lockdown. But now this deadly disease is going to be treated with the vaccine. Along with Telangana, the vaccine arrangements have already been made in Andhra Pradesh.

Coming to Telangana, the vaccine has recently reached Hyderabad today. The Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Shamshabad Airport through a special flight from Pune. Three and a half lakh doses of vaccine reached Hyderabad on Spice Jet special flight from the Pune Serum Institute.

Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker received the vaccine, which arrived at the airport cargo. GMR Airport officials moved the vaccine in containers amid heavy security from the airport.

3.72 lakh doses of vaccine were brought in 31 boxes. From there the boxes are moved to a special centre set up in the needed temperature and will be moved from Shamshabad in a special container. All arrangements for this have been completed at the vaccine storage centre itself. Authorities have set up special freezers with a capacity of 44 cubic meters. Arrangements are being made to move the vaccine from Koti to all the districts. In the first instalment, 2.90 lakh health workers will be vaccinated. Doctors recommend that the vaccine should be taken in government hospitals following strict Covid-19 regulations.