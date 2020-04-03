6 fresh coronavirus positive cases reported in Telangana

Six people including four from Karimnagar and two from Kamareddy tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana. Out of the four people from Karimnagar, three returned from Markaz and another person moved closely with Indonesians have been tested positive for coronavirus in Karimnagar.

In Kamareddy, the two coronavirus patients found to have returned from Tablighi Jamaat taking the total cases to five in the distict, said DMHO Chandrasekhar.

The patients will be shifted to Gandhi Hospital and King Koti hospital said DMHO Sujatha. She said that around 19 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz were identified in Karimnagar, out of which 11 people tested negative and the reports of five others are awaited.

So far, 17 cases have been registered in Karimnagar including 10 Indonesians, she said.

On Thursday, the state reported 27 coronavirus positive cases taking the total count to 154. The majority of the cases that reported on Thursday were the people who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin.