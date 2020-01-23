4 killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

Four people died on the spot in the separate road accidents that occurred in Jogulamba-Gadwal and Mulugu district.

In the first case, three people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into Sugarcane loaded lorry here at Jogulamba-Gadwal district on the early hours on Thursday.

The accident took place near Deyyala Vagu and all the three died on the spot. The police shifted them to a hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case and are identifying the victims.

In the second case, a news reporter died at Chinnaboinapalli of Eturunagaram of Mulugu district on Thursday. The victim was identified as Damodar (35). The case is being investigated.