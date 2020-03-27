4 new cases in Telangana: TS anxious as doctor couple tests positive

Hyderabad: A doctor couple from Domalguda in Hyderabad, with no travel history abroad and are not primary contacts of any positive tested Covid-19 cases either, were found to be infected with the virus on Thursday. Another 49-year-old male from Quthbullapur, who also had no foreign travel history or not a primary contact either, but had been to New Delhi recently tested positive.



With the four new cases, the number of positive cases in the State touched 45. Coming to the doctor couple, the husband, 41, works in the administration department of a noted corporate hospital, while his wife works in another hospital. First, the husband developed symptoms and later his 36-year-old wife. Results of both their samples came out on Thursday.

According to Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao, the doctor couple have no clue how they were infected.

He said they are trying to speak to them for more details and then join dots to come to a clarity. It is learnt that the doctor couple had visited a famous Hindu pilgrim shine in Andhra Pradesh two weeks ago. The state authorities did not respond to the queries whether this case could be considered a case of community transmission.

However, in a press meet in New Delhi, Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal, when asked whether the fresh cases in Hyderabad and recent ones in Maharashtra could be termed as a case of community transmission, he said that one or two instances where the contacts are not traced or the positive tested patient is unable to explain how he got the infection or trying to give information to authorities of which all places he or she visited for us to trace the contacts cannot be regarded as community transmission. But if a large number of people, more than 20 to 30 percent get affected in a place with no contact history also, then it is called community transmission, he explained.

Meanwhile, news of a 3-year-old from Hyderabad getting infected with the virus was announced by the Health department on Wednesday. He returned from Saudi Arabia with his parents recently. The kid is one of the youngest positive cases in the whole country. The Health Director said his parents' samples were also sent for testing and results are awaited.