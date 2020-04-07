'5 kg sweet lime each to medical, police, sanitation staff' at Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has directed District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil to distribute 5 kgs sweet lime (mosambi) to each medical, police and sanitation staff as a mark of respect for their valuable services over fighting the dreaded coronavirus in the district.



On Monday, he held a review meeting on the situation of corona in the district with the Collector, the SP, Additional Collector and MLA Bhupal Reddy at the Collector's chamber in Nalgonda. The Minister inquired about the facilities being provided to the migrant labourers and transport facilities to lime and sweet lime cultivators. He directed the District Collector to distribute 5 kg fruits each to the staff of medical, police and sanitation staff. He urged the people to follow the lockdown guidelines without failure and strict rules will be implemented in red zones.

Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil informed that as many as 17,000 migrant workers were identified working in brick kilns, cotton and rice mills and Rs 500 and 12 kg rice will be distributed to them as per the government's orders. Also, eight relief enters were established for their accommodation. He informed that quarantine center is being setup at Model School in Miryalguda town.

Sanjeevini Charitable Trust of Konda Mallepally in the district has announced Rs 50 lakh donation to the District Collector Fund to be spent for the programmes being carried out to prevent coronavirus in the district. As the first part of payment, the Trust Manager Father Rafamel handed over a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil in the presence of Minister Jagadish Reddy at the former's chamber. Minister Reddy appreciated Sanjeevini Trust organisers over their noble gesture at this critical time.

Meanwhile, as per official information, two more quarantined persons were tested corona positive on Monday. With this the number of corona positive cases in the district increased to 16.