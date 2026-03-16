51 Women MLAs expected in next elections as Errabelli Swarna takes charge of Mahila Congress

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud stated on Sunday that 51 women MLAs are expected to be elected to the Legislative Assembly in the next elections. He also revealed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is considering allocating 20 per cent of upcoming corporate chairperson positions to women leaders.

These announcements were made as Errabelli Swarna formally assumed office as the President of the Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress during a ceremony held at Prakasam Hall in Gandhi Bhavan. The event saw the participation of All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, outgoing president Mogili Sunitha Rao, MP Kadiyam Kavya, and senior leaders including Gundu Sudharani, Kota Neelima, and Nerella Sarada.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted that a significant number of Director-level posts have already been allotted to women Congress activists, with six women appointed to District Congress Committee positions. He noted that the Praja Palana government is fundamentally women-centric, citing the free bus travel provided under the Mahalakshmi scheme and opportunities for women to contest in both Assembly and Parliamentary elections. He emphasised that Congress has a history of elevating women to prominent roles such as President, Governor, and Speaker.

Mahesh Kumar Goud urged Errabelli Swarna to ensure that the developmental initiatives of the government reach every household across the state. He underscored that the administration operates in alignment with the aspirations of Rahul Gandhi, delivering welfare and development programmes on an unprecedented scale. The leadership believes that empowering women through both local governance and state-level appointments remains a key priority for the ruling party as it prepares for future electoral challenges and continues its focus on inclusive social welfare.