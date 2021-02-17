5.21 lakh saplings planted in Palamuru on KCR’s birthday

Mahbubnagar: On Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday, taking up Green India challenge, Mahbubnagar district took lead by planting more than 5.21 lakh saplings at village, mandal and municipality levels across the district on Wednesday.

District Collector S Venkat Rao planted saplings in KCR Eco Park and Palamuru University premises. He said planting 5.21 lakh saplings on a single day was possible with planned and dedicated plan that was charted out for the past 15 days by all departments across the district.

With the coordination of forest and revenue department authorities, trenches were dug for 15 days, he informed. The Collector stated the plantation drive became a grand success because of the coordination of officials and people representatives.

Meanwhile, following MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar's Green India challenge of planting one crore saplings on KCR's birthday, TRS leaders from across Palamuru region took part in plantation drive and later cut cakes and conveyed wishes to the Chief Minister.

In Gadwal district, Agriculture Minister Sinigreddy Niranjan Reddy planted a sapling in Veerapuram village on Wednesday. Lauding the MP's Green India challenge, he said that CM KCR's birthday was an apt occasion to make this novel initiative. He wished the CM on his birthday with good health and prayed God to give him more strength to serve the people of Telangana for many more years.

In Devarkadra constituency. MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy celebrated KCR's birthday by planting saplings along with school children in Shakhapur village. Later, the MLA visited Nugula Bhanda village and as part of Koti Vruksharchana programme and planted many saplings.

Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud also planted saplings in his farmland near Bhootpur road and wished the Chief Minister 100 years of healthy and happy life.