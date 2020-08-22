5,340 families shifted to flood relief centres: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: As many as 340 families in Khammam and 5,000 families in Kothagudem were shifted to relief centres and they were provided food and all other facilities, informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The Collectors of both the districts were alerted and flood situation was being monitored closely, he added.



Along with District Collector RV Karnan, he inspected areas on the banks of Munneru River here on Friday. The river was in spate due to heavy rainfall for the past three days and several areas on its banks were inundated, he said. The Minister advised the residents on the banks of Godavari and Munneru to be cautious until the flood situation returns to normalcy. Relief measures were launched at Manuguru, which was flooded by Godavari waters.

As the tanks across erstwhile Khammam district were overflowing the farmers and the officials of the Waters Resources Department were advised to be cautious. It was directed to take steps to prevent breaching of tanks and to carry out repairs works immediately in case of breaching, he said.

Later Minister Ajay Kumar participated in Haritha Haram programme at Mini tank bund and planted various fruit plants. He appealed to the people to support Haritha Haram programme, adding that the State government is taking special interest in HH and planted a number of plants across the State.