54 applications received for 118 Liquor Shop Licences in Medchal-Malkajgiri District
District Prohibition and Excise Officer SK Fayyaz Uddin, along with Qutbullapur Excise CI and Balanagar Excise In-charge CI Yadaya, has announced the acceptance of applications for liquor shop licences in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. This comes following a recent government notification regarding the allocation of 2,620 retail liquor shops across the state.
As instructed by the Medchal District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, the district unit will feature a total of 118 liquor shops. So far, 54 applications have been received, with Balanagar accounting for 10 applications, Qutbullapur receiving 16, and Medchal registering 28.
The application process commenced on 26th August at the Sri Pallavi Convention Centre in Peerjadiguda and will remain open until 18 October.