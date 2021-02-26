55 lakh to get Covid jab across Telangana from March 1

Koti: The medical and health authorities in the State are making arrangements to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 55 lakh people under the third phase of vaccination from March 1.

With the Centre giving green signal for the vaccine for people above 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities, the department started making arrangements for administering the shot to beneficiaries in these two groups.

The department officials estimate that there are about 45 lakh people who are above 60 years and about 10 lakh in the 45-60 age group with comorbidities in the State. The department is to set up 1,500 centres across the State to cover both the target groups.

The authorities had initially worked out plans to vaccinate about 75 lakh people, including 3.5 lakh healthcare employees, 2.5 lakh employees of various frontline departments, 65 lakh people who are above 50 years and four lakh in the 18-50 age group, with comorbidities.

However, with the Centre making some changes, like vaccinating people above 65 years, and those in the 45-60 age group with comorbidities, the overall number of beneficiaries came down by 14 lakh.

Telangana currently has six lakh doses of vaccine. The department expects to receive another 10 lakh in next couple of days.

Officials said the vaccine will be administered at all government hospitals and 230 private hospitals linked with Arogyasri Trust. In addition, 1,000 primary health centres and 'Basti Dawakhanas' will also serve as vaccination centres. The beneficiaries can register themselves on COWIN App by uploading Aadhaar card as proof of age and voter card of any of 11 other identity cards.

Those with comorbidities have to submit certificates from the doctors treating them. The beneficiaries can also choose the vaccination centre where they want to take the jab. However, they will not be given the option to choose the brand of vaccine. "Beneficiaries will have to take whichever brand is available," an official said.

Those with successful registration will receive a password on their mobile phones. They will also be sent SMS, informing them about the date and time for taking the vaccine. They will have to report to their respective vaccination centres and show their original ID cards and certificates in case of comorbidities to officers concerned. They will also have to share the password.

Those who can't register themselves online can directly go to the vaccination centres and show their relevant documents to the staff, who will register them on the app.

The healthcare workers and employees of various frontline departments, who could not take vaccine during the two phases, will get a final chance to receive the shot from Thursday. Health officials made it clear that all those who missed the vaccine will have to take it before March 1.