6 from TG amongst 210 panchayat reps invited to attend I-Day at Red Fort

6 from TG amongst 210 panchayat reps invited to attend I-Day at Red Fort
Hyderabad: Six panchayat representatives from Telangana were selected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in the national capital.

J Sharmila (Bhadradri Kothagudem), R Srinivas Reddy (Jangaon), V Srinivas (Mahbubnagar), M Dastagiri (Gadwal), Ramkishore (Peddapalli) and Y V Raju (Ranga Reddy) will be amongst the special guests coming from 28 States and Union Territories to attend the Independence Day fete in Delhi.

The Union Panchayati Raj Ministry on Thursday informed that a total of 210 panchayat representatives will be attending the Independence Day celebrations as special guests. An estimated 425 participants accompanied by their spouses and nodal officers, will take part in the celebrations, reflecting the commitment of the Government of India to recognising and strengthening grassroots leadership. The theme for this year’s programme ‘Aatmnirbhar Panchayat, Viksit Bharat Ki Pahchan’ captures the vision of self-reliant panchayats as a key pillar of a developed India, the Ministry said.

