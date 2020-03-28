 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

6 killed, 6 injured in lorry-truck collision in Hyderabad

6 killed, 6 injured in lorry-truck collision in HyderabadRoad accident in Pedha Golconda in Hyderabad
Highlights

Six people were killed and six others injured in road accident in Pedha Golconda in Hyderabad

Six people were killed after a lorry rammed into Bolero truck near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pedha Golconda of Rangareddy district on Saturday morning. Out of the total, five of them died on the spot and a woman died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

All the victims hail from Karnataka. It is learned that the victims were heading to their native place Raichur in Karnataka in a truck as the government announced lockdown. The other six persons who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, there are around 30 people in the truck when the accident occurred. While the lorry belonging Gujarat was transporting mangoes from Nujiveedu in Andhra Pradesh. The police registered a case and are looking out for the lorry driver who has gone absconding after the accident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories