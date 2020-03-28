6 killed, 6 injured in lorry-truck collision in Hyderabad

Six people were killed after a lorry rammed into Bolero truck near Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pedha Golconda of Rangareddy district on Saturday morning. Out of the total, five of them died on the spot and a woman died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital.

All the victims hail from Karnataka. It is learned that the victims were heading to their native place Raichur in Karnataka in a truck as the government announced lockdown. The other six persons who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment.

According to the police, there are around 30 people in the truck when the accident occurred. While the lorry belonging Gujarat was transporting mangoes from Nujiveedu in Andhra Pradesh. The police registered a case and are looking out for the lorry driver who has gone absconding after the accident.