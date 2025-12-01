60 kg gold to adorn Yadagirigutta temple’s majestic Gopuram

Hyderabad: Thegold-plating work on the Vimana Gopuram in Yadagirigutta is yet to be completed. The authorities, who had initially aimed to finish it earlier this year, have postponed the deadline, with officials now stating that the work will be completed by February or March, ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam.

The Yadagirigutta temple authorities are taking up gold plating works of Vimana Gopuram of Sri Laskshmi Narsimha Swamy with over 60 kgs of gold worth Rs 21 crore secured from the donations by the devotees. The works were started in November 2024 with a Chennai based company fixing the gold plates. The officials had planned to complete the gold plating works before February.

A senior official informed that the works were going on every day and under CCTV surveillance. The works are taken up as per the aspirations and sentiments of the devotees.

The gold plating will cover 10,500 sq. ft. of copper sheets on the main Vimana Gopuram of the temple, which rises nearly 48 feet in height. “Once completed, this will be the tallest gold-plated Vimana Gopuram, surpassing the Gopuram of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirumala. The Tirumala Gopuram has three storeys, whereas the Yadagirigutta Temple’s Gopuram has five storeys and stands 48 feet tall,” said a senior official, adding that the work is expected to be completed and fully in place by February–March.

However, several works in the temple are likely to take time as many works were said to be pending. The Nityannadana satram taken up with a cost of Rs 11 crore through donations was yet to be completed. Presently, the Annaprasadam is provided in the Deeksha Mandalam arena.

The official said that out of the 60 kg of gold, 25 kg of gold is stored at the temple and 35 kg of gold donated were being used. The state government was bearing a total of Rs 8 crore for the preparation and fixing charges of gold plating. These works will be completed by the upcoming Brahmotsavam.

Proposals have also been made for the construction of a Vedapathashala on 17 acres at a cost of Rs 43.79 crore. In addition, the government has decided to acquire 101 acres of land to set up a hostel. A dormitory hall has been set up on the hill for the accommodation of devotees, the official added.