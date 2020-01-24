62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation
Highlights
Nearly 62% of voters have exercised their franchise in the polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation held on Friday.
Hyderabad: Nearly 62% of voters have exercised their franchise in the polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation held on Friday. The polling was peaceful without any incident of violence.
Meanwhile, re-polling conducted in one polling station in each of Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts was peaceful and the polling percentage was 65-75%. The counting of votes and declaration of results for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations will be done on Saturday while the counting of votes for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will take place on January 27.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
24 Jan 2020 4:05 PM GMT