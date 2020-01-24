62 per cent polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation

Hyderabad: Nearly 62% of voters have exercised their franchise in the polling for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation held on Friday. The polling was peaceful without any incident of violence.

Meanwhile, re-polling conducted in one polling station in each of Nizamabad, Kamareddy and Mahabubnagar districts was peaceful and the polling percentage was 65-75%. The counting of votes and declaration of results for 120 municipalities and 9 municipal corporations will be done on Saturday while the counting of votes for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will take place on January 27.