74 lakh bank accounts to be credited with Rs 1500 as promised by CM KCR during lockdown

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has shared a good news through his Twitter handle that Rs 1500 will be credited to the white cardholders across the state on April 14.

In the Tweeter message, KTR tweeted that "Around 74 plus lakh bank accounts in Telangana will be credited tomorrow with the Rs 1500 as promised by Hon'ble CM KCR Garu to support during these testing times. Total of Rs 1,112 Crores has been transferred by Govt to the banks."





In another tweet, he said that M"ore than 87 per cent of free rice distribution also has been completed for over 76 lakh card holders. More than 3 lakh MT of rice distributed successfully." On the occasion, Minister KTR appreciated Telangana civil supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and his team for doing the fabulous job.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has promised to provide 12 kg free rice along with Rs 1500 to each white card family to buy other essential items during the lockdown period.

Already free rice distribution has completed across the state, and now the government is going to deposit Rs 1500 to the bank accounts on Tuesday (April 14). The officials urged people not to worry over the free rice as the ration shops will be opened throughout the month and said to collect rice by following social distancing.