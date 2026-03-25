74th BN Mullick All India Police Football Event to commence today

Director General of Police Telangana B Shivadhar Reddy announced that the prestigious 74th BN Mullick All India Police Football Championship 2025–26 being hosted by the Telangana State Police will commence on March 25.

Sharing details of the tournament, the DGP stated that Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will grace the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli.

The DGP informed that a total of 43 teams, including police teams from various states and Central Armed Police Forces will participate in this national level tournament. The championship will be conducted over a period of 12 days, from March 25 to April 5, 2026.

The participating teams comprise 34 men’s teams and nine women’s teams.

A total of 1,038 players will take part in the tournament, including 851 men and 187 women athletes, showcasing their sporting talent and competitive spirit.

As part of the championship, 110 matches will be conducted across five venues in Hyderabad: GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli), HFC Stadium (Golconda), Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Grounds, Sreenidhi Football Stadium, and the Artillery Grounds (Golconda).