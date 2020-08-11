8 more Coronavirus deaths, 1,896 new cases in Telangana

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana reported 1,896 new COVID cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 82,647, even as eight more fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 645.

Active cases in Telangana now total 22,628, including 15,554 in home or institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those put in home isolation are asymptomatic.

While the number of new cases in Greater Hyderabad continue to decline, there has been a big spike in the daily count in several districts.

The state capital saw 338 new cases during the last 24 hours ending 8 pm on Monday. It had reported 389 of the 1,256 new cases the previous day.

Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 147 and 119 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares borders with the state capital, reported 49 new infections.

The steep hike in several districts continued to be a concern for health authorities. Karimnagar, for instance, saw 121 new cases followed by Warangal Urban (95), Jogulamba Gadwal (85), Kamareddy (71), Peddapalli (66), Khammam (65), Siddipet (64), and Bhadradri Kothagudem (60).

According to the media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the new cases were reported from all 33 districts.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stands at 0.78 per cent as against a national average of 2 per cent. Officials said 53.87 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities.

A total of 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres conducted 18,035 tests as against the state's target of 5,600 as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

Test results of 959 samples are awaited. The state has so far conducted 6,42,875 tests.

Officials said 1,788 more corona patients recovered from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 59,374.

The state's recovery rate at 71.84 per cent is higher than the national average of 69.33 per cent.

Official data shows that 65.9 per cent of positive cases were in the age group of 21-50. Those above 51 accounted for 24.4 per cent of the cases. A little over 10 per cent were aged below 20.

Officials said 65.10 per cent of those who tested corona positive were males and the remaining females.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in government-run hospitals, 17,767 beds were vacant.

While 112 private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have a total of 7,657 beds, 3,212 of them were vacant.