80 percent subsidy to pottermen: Gangula Kamalakar

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday announced that the State government will support the pottermen's community to use electric-wheel equipment for producing products.

A team of the community association called on the minister here and submitted a memorandum seeking support for modern methods of pottery production. He said that the government was ready to support the professional community to adopt modern methods. "The government will give electric machines to the community and ensure that they grow financially", Kamalakar said.

The Minister said 320 people of the community offered DDs to avail a subsidy scheme. The government will offer 80 per cent money and each person has to bear 20 percent expenses for the purpose.

Rs 1 lakh is to be offered under the scheme to benefit 80 per cent to each pottermen availing the scheme, he added. The association members sought approval of modern electrical machines for pottery work to those who paid DDs from the Huzurabad segment for the purpose.

Later the Minister agreed and instructed the BC Welfare officials to take immediate steps to help them get electric equipment. "CM has already offered training on modern equipment and the community will benefit," he hoped. Kamalakar said that the new equipment will be used for a variety of products like earthen Ganapathi idols, water bottles, among others.