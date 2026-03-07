99-Day Praja Palana drive to transform city: GHMC Commissioner



RV Karnan, Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said the State Government’s 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme is expected to bring positive changes

across Hyderabad through coordinated efforts of various departments and active participation of citizens.

As part of the programme launch on Friday, the Commissioner inspected the under-construction Shastripuram Road-over-Bridge (RoB) in the Attapur area of the Rajendranagar zone.

He directed officials to speed up the completion of approach roads and other pending works so that the bridge can be made ready for inauguration soon. During the visit, Karnan also reviewed sanitation activities and the door-to-door waste collection system in the area.

He instructed Swachh auto drivers to ensure 100 per cent household waste collection and stressed that no garbage should be visible on roads or public places. Later, the Commissioner inspected the arrangements at Eco Hill Park near Kotwal Guda, which is scheduled to be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister. Speaking on the occasion, he said the 99-day programme would strengthen the solid waste management system in Greater Hyderabad and ensure 100 per cent door-to-door garbage collection.

Special focus is also being placed on removing garbage vulnerable points by clearing waste and transporting it to processing units before 9 am daily.

He added that the initiative will also focus on development of parks, restoration of lakes, strengthening of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), improving property tax compliance, town planning activities and implementing road safety measures across the city.

Rajendranagar Zonal Commissioner Manda Makarand, additional commissioner Ravi Kiran, deputy commissioner Sammaiah and other officials were present during the inspection.