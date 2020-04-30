99-year-old woman from Telangana donates Rs 9999 to CM relief fund on her birthday

A 99-year-old woman from Marikal mandal of Narayanpet district in Telangana has donated Rs 9,999 to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) on her birthday.

The woman by the name Seshamma handed over the money to Marikal tahsildar supporting the government to fight against coronavirus. Tahsildar and other officials appreciated Seshamma for her kind gesture.

Many of the people are coming forward to help the government by donating money, while a few are helping the poor and needy by giving away groceries and food. One of them is the GHMC worker Edumekala Alivelu who donated Rs 10,000 from her monthly salary of Rs 12,000 to the government with an aim to help the poor.

Alivelu handed over the cheque of Rs 10,000 to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao.