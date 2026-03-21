A ‘fraud and betrayal’, says Bandi Sanjay

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly criticised the Telangana government’s 2026-27 budget, calling it “fraud, deception, and a betrayal of the people.” Speaking to the media, in his home constituency of Karimangar on Friday, he said the budget was filled with “numerical showmanship and hollow claims” but offered nothing substantial for welfare or development.

He alleged that the Congress government has pushed the state into financial distress, preparing to impose an additional Rs 1 lakh crore debt burden. “This is the third consecutive failed budget, proving Congress has only derailed the state,” he remarked, adding that the government has done nothing beyond depending on the Centre.

On farmers’ welfare, Sanjay accused the government of skipping two installments of Rythu Bharosa and failing to provide even a rupee to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers. He said women were betrayed as the promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance was missing, while senior citizens were denied the Rs 4,000 pension hike. He further noted that unemployment benefits and student support schemes like the Rs 5 lakh Bharoosa card had no allocations.

The Union Minister highlighted that the education sector received only eight per cent of the budget, despite recommendations for 16 per cent. He also pointed out that Aarogyasri dues exceeded current allocations, exposing neglect in healthcare. He criticised the absence of funds for the Endowments Department, while minority allocations were increased, calling it “vote-bank politics.”

Sanjay questioned the government’s claims of attracting massive investments, demanding transparency on projects touted under Davos and global summits. He warned that the BJP, if elected, would investigate the debt burden created by both the previous BRS and current Congress governments.

“This budget is nothing but betrayal. It cheats farmers, women, youth, and the poor while pushing Telangana deeper into debt,” Sanjay added.