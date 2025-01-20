A la S’pore, CM vows to turn Hyderabad a world-class city

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that under his government, Hyderabad would adopt the best practices of Singapore to create a world-class city. Revanth Reddy, who took a boat ride on Singapore river, shared his experience on the platform X.

“Took a boat ride trip on Singapore river, and got great insight into the best practices adopted by the city-State, its historical efforts on river rejuvenation, the breakthroughs in water management, efforts and success in restoration and preservation of heritage buildings, while developing amazing new iconic buildings, offices, residences, and urban infrastructure.

We must learn yet adapt best practices to create a world-class Hyderabad, and we will,” he affirmed.