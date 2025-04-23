‘A LA THE KUMBH MELA IN GRANDEUR’: Nation’s eyes on BRS ‘Rajatotsavam’ meeting

Hanumakonda:Former Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that the ‘Rajatotsavam’ public meeting will be held in a way that the entire nation turns its attention toward Telangana, and that all arrangements are being made for the event.Speaking at a press meet at the venue in Elkathurthi on Tuesday, he stated that all preparations for the event would be completed two days in advance. He said that drinking water and buttermilk packets would be provided to the attendees coming from all corners of the State. He expressed happiness that farmers were willingly allowing the meeting to be held on their agricultural lands. He said 1,200 acres were being used for parking and that 2,000 volunteers were being deployed for traffic control. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the meeting would resemble the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela. He emphasised that the BRS party is unique compared to all other parties in the country. He stated that BRS was formed with the sole aim of achieving a separate State. He recalled that KCR resigned and took up the struggle for Telangana in 2001, and that during the 14-year-long movement, people from all sections of society followed KCR.

Yadav criticised the Congress for announcing the State formation in 2009 out of fear of KCR’s protest, only to backtrack later. He said Telangana was not handed over easily but was achieved through relentless struggle. He credited KCR for the State formation in 2014 and highlighted that he served as the State’s first CM for ten years. He added that during KCR’s tenure, welfare programmes, never seen elsewhere in India, were implemented. Programmes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema are not found in any other State, he noted. He said KCR’s leadership turned Telangana into the number one State in terms of development and welfare.

Yadav remarked that all sections of society are dissatisfied with the government that came to power in 2023; people now want KCR’s leadership back. The press meet was attended by MLA Mutha Gopal, MLCs Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao, former chairpersons, and local leaders.