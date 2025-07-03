A. Nishita Takes Charge as New ED of SC Corporation in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: A. Nishita officially assumed charge as the new Executive Director (ED) of the Scheduled Castes (SC) Corporation in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Thursday. She succeeds Ramesh Babu, who has been transferred from the position.

Speaking on the occasion, A. Nishita shared that she was previously working as the District Tribal Development Officer (DTDO) in Wanaparthy district before being transferred to Jogulamba Gadwal. She expressed her commitment to furthering the development initiatives for the Scheduled Castes in the district through the SC Corporation.

As part of her initial duties, the newly appointed ED paid a courtesy visit to the District Collector. During the meeting, they discussed priorities, ongoing welfare programs, and strategies to improve the reach and effectiveness of schemes aimed at the upliftment of SC communities.

A. Nishita's appointment is expected to bring fresh energy and focused leadership to the district’s efforts in implementing various welfare schemes under the SC Corporation. Her previous administrative experience is likely to contribute significantly to strengthening support systems for marginalized communities in the region.