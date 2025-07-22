ABVP Demands Ban on NSUI After Odisha Leader's Rape Allegation; Effigy Burnt in Aiza

Live
Gadwal: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from the Aiza division in Jogulamba Gadwal district staged a strong protest condemning the alleged heinous act committed by NSUI Odisha State President Udit Pradhan. The protest, organized under the leadership of ABVP Aiza unit, culminated in the burning of an effigy of Udit Pradhan as a symbolic gesture of outrage.
Addressing the gathering, Telangana State SFD-CO Convener Venkatesh expressed deep anguish over the reported incident, where Udit Pradhan has been accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl. Venkatesh stated that the entire nation hangs its head in shame due to such disgraceful acts committed by individuals who are supposed to represent and protect student interests.
He strongly criticized the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)—the student wing of the Congress party—saying it has lost its moral standing. “When student leaders themselves are accused of such despicable crimes, how can they claim to stand for students’ welfare?” he questioned.
Venkatesh demanded that the NSUI organization be banned across India, holding it responsible for fostering such unethical leadership. He warned that if strict action is not taken, student communities across the country could witness increased unrest and intense protests in the coming days.
Participants:
Several ABVP activists and student leaders participated in the protest, including:
Aiza Town President Sridhar
Joint Secretary Naresh
State Executive Member Lokesh
Town Committee Members: Raheem, Srihari, Saddam, Nikhil, Vijay, Balaram, T. Naresh
Local students and supporters
The demonstration was marked by slogans condemning the NSUI leadership and pledges to continue fighting for student rights and safety across educational institutions in the country.
This incident reflects growing tensions between student organizations following serious allegations and has reignited debate over the role and accountability of politically affiliated student bodies in India.