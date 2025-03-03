ABVP demands rollback of Class X exam timings change

Hyderabad: The ABVP on Sunday criticised the SCERT's decision to change the pre-final exam timings of Class X in the name of Ramzan.

The ABVP Telangana unit said that the state education department has recently made a controversial decision to change the timing of the tenth class final exams from 12:15 PM to 3:15 PM, citing Ramzan as the reason. While parents and medical experts have raised concerns about the extreme heat during this time, the department's decision appears to prioritise certain political interests over student welfare, it said. “The ABVP Telangana state branch strongly opposes this decision, questioning the relevance of Ramzan to the exam schedule and demanding an explanation from the Minister of Education, Revanth Reddy. The education officials must clarify which educationists and medical experts have advised conducting exams during the hottest part of the afternoon when students prepare for lunch.