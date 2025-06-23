Live
Accident Averted as Bolero Crashes into Electric Pole Near Sathya Sai Vidya Mandir in Gadwal
A major accident was narrowly avoided today near Sathya Sai Vidya Mandir in Gadwal town, when a Bolero vehicle crashed into an electric pole due to the negligence of the driver.
According to eyewitnesses, the Bolero vehicle veered off course and collided with a roadside electricity pole. The impact caused the pole to lean dangerously to one side, creating a potential hazard in the area. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, and all passengers, if any, escaped unscathed.
Local residents expressed relief that the incident did not result in any serious harm but also highlighted the urgent need for repairs. They appealed to the electricity department officials to immediately rectify the tilted pole, as it poses a risk to pedestrians and commuters in the vicinity.
Civic authorities are expected to assess the situation and initiate corrective measures. Meanwhile, the incident stands as a reminder of the importance of responsible driving, especially in populated and sensitive zones.