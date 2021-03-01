Accused admitted to killing lawyer couple: AG tells high court

Four people arrested in the murder of lawyer couple admitted to committing the crime, said advocate general to the high court.

The high court on Monday inquired about the gathering of evidence in the murder and asked the police department if it has collected all the CCTV footage and video recordings of the murder.

The court also questioned the department on the status of identifying the passengers in the bus which was at the spot when the murder happened. The advocate general submitted the statement of the two passengers to the court and said that he would record the statement of Vamana Rao's father on March 4.

He also told the court all the statements of the passengers will be submitted after further investigation. The police department also handed over all the evidence collected until February 24 to the court. The hearing was adjourned to March 25.

The lawyer couple were hacked to death while they were on their way to Hyderabad after attending a case in Mathani on February 17.