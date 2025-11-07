Act of generosity: energy official pays exam fees for 23 students in Bollepalli

Hyderabad: An official of the state Energy department, Ch Srinivas, has shown generosity towards poor students. The official personally paid the annual exam fees for 23 students studying in the 10th class in Bollepalli village.

Srinivas, who serves as Assistant Divisional Engineer (Vigilance) in Hyderabad, paid the fee for all 23 students, thereby relieving their poor parents of a significant financial burden during the public examination period.

Srinivas commented that it was only a small token of respect for the poor parents, mainly from the farming community, who are providing education to their children despite facing financial difficulty.

He noted that, moreover, this time the financial pressure was compounded because heavy rains had damaged crops and reduced the working days available for labourers. Srinivas stressed that the education of children in government schools should not be a burden for the parents.