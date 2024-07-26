Actions Taken Against Those Causing Inconvenience to the Public by Violating Traffic Rules: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath conducted an awareness program on traffic rules at the police headquarters in the Nagarkurnool district center. During the event, he stated that stringent actions would be taken against those who do not follow traffic rules in the district center and the entire district. He particularly warned that those caught driving under the influence of alcohol would face imprisonment. He also mentioned that parents who allow minors to drive would face legal charges.

SP Gaikwad announced that special inspections would be carried out in Nagarkurnool district this week, focusing on traffic rule compliance. He warned that vehicles without number plates would be seized. Additionally, he directed police officers to take strict action against drivers who take wrong routes or drive at excessive speeds. He emphasized that ordinary citizens are severely inconvenienced by traffic violations, and henceforth, anyone found breaking traffic rules would be dealt with strictly. SP Gaikwad issued a stern warning that no one causing inconvenience to the public would be spared. He expressed deep concern over recent incidents where people, driving under the influence and at high speeds, have ruined lives.

He urged everyone not to violate traffic rules, as any accident could lead to severe consequences for families. During the program, SP Gaikwad provided awareness about the consequences of violating traffic rules and answered questions from the attendees. He reiterated that no one in Nagarkurnool district should violate traffic rules going forward. He also instructed local police to take strict action against footpath vendors and those conducting businesses that encroach on roads. Nagarkurnool, kalwakurthy, Achampet DSPs and CIs and SIs participated in this program.