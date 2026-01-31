  1. Home
News

  • Created On:  31 Jan 2026 11:42 AM IST
Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Inaugurates Visista Gold and Diamonds Flagship Store at Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad: South Indian Actress Aishwarya Rajesh inaugurated Visista Gold and Diamonds flagship store at Road no 36, Jubilee Hills. Speaking at the event, Aishwarya Rajesh said, "It is a great honour to launch Visista Gold and Diamonds store in Hyderabad. What I like most about Visista is their wide range of designs that beautifully blend traditional elegance with modern flair."

Sindhuja, CEO and Director of Visista, shared, "We have worked diligently to curate a stunning collection that merges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style. Our store features an exquisite selection of gold and diamond jewellery for both women and men, including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and more."

"Each piece is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans who are passionate about creating elegant, one-of-a-kind designs. The store also offers custom jewellery design services, customers to create their own unique pieces.

The Launch saw an enthusiastic turnout as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of Aishwarya Rajesh, who added glamour to the occasion. Her presence created a buzz, and she greeted her fans with warm waves.

Aishwarya RajeshVisista Gold and DiamondsJubilee Hills Flagship StoreJewellery Store InaugurationHyderabad Fashion Jewellery
