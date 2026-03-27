Actress Mehreen inaugurates Dolphin Hospital in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Mehreen Pirzada, known for her role in the film F2: Fun and Frustration, inaugurated Dolphin Hospital in Subhash Nagar, Karimnagar, on Thursday.

The organisers stated that the hospital has been equipped with advanced medical facilities and a team of experienced professionals to deliver reliable healthcare services, particularly for women and children. They expressed confidence that the institution would significantly strengthen healthcare access in the area.

Karimnagar Mayor Kola Srinivas, Corporator Dr Anjan Kumar, Managing Directors Dr B. Ramesh and Dr K. Suresh Kumar, along with doctors Dr Kandi Prashanth Reddy, Dr A. Hrudaya Ranjan, Dr Harsha, Dr Deepa Ganji and others, were present on the occasion.