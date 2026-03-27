  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Actress Mehreen inaugurates Dolphin Hospital in Karimnagar

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 12:05 PM IST
Actress Mehreen inaugurates Dolphin Hospital in Karimnagar
X

Karimnagar: Mehreen Pirzada, known for her role in the film F2: Fun and Frustration, inaugurated Dolphin Hospital in Subhash Nagar, Karimnagar, on Thursday.

The organisers stated that the hospital has been equipped with advanced medical facilities and a team of experienced professionals to deliver reliable healthcare services, particularly for women and children. They expressed confidence that the institution would significantly strengthen healthcare access in the area.

Karimnagar Mayor Kola Srinivas, Corporator Dr Anjan Kumar, Managing Directors Dr B. Ramesh and Dr K. Suresh Kumar, along with doctors Dr Kandi Prashanth Reddy, Dr A. Hrudaya Ranjan, Dr Harsha, Dr Deepa Ganji and others, were present on the occasion.

Tags

Dolphin Hospital KarimnagarMehreen PirzadaWomen Children HealthcareHospital InaugurationKarimnagar
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Pak tries playing arbitrator between US-Iran, but continues its 'open war' on Kabul ignoring mediation overtures

Pak tries playing arbitrator between US-Iran, but continues its open war on Kabul ignoring mediation overtures

National News

More
Share it
X