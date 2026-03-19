ADB to give thumbs-up to Musi Rejuvenation loan soon: Sridhar



Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be approving a loan for the Musi Rejuvenation project in its next board meeting and clarified that there is no ban by the Government of India on the Meinhardt Company.

Replying on behalf of the Chief Minister to various supplementary questions raised by BRS member KTR during the Question Hour in the Assembly, Sridhar Babu said that the government has received communication that the ADB would approve the loan to the Musi project in the next meeting of the board of directors. He revealed that the Department of Economic Affairs had sent proposals to the ADB and they have expressed satisfaction while evaluating the Detailed Project Report. Regarding Meinhardt, the Minister said that the company had taken up many projects in Delhi and also in foreign countries and the Government of India had not blocked the firm.

Alleging a consistent pattern of baseless criticism, Sridhar Babu said the BRS appears to have adopted an approach of throwing mud and asking others to clean it in its comments on the Musi River rejuvenation project.

Responding strongly to allegations made by KT R during the Question Hour in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, the Minister clarified that the government had already stated that the estimated cost for the first phase of the Musi rejuvenation project stands between Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. He criticised KTR for terming the project a Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam, calling such claims completely baseless and misleading to the public.

Sridhar Babu emphasised that the government was maintaining full transparency by placing all details of the project in the public domain, with no room for secrecy. He underlined that pollution of the Musi River was a major issue affecting the twin cities and accused the BRS of attempting to obstruct every effort aimed at addressing it through narrow political allegations. The Minister questioned whether it was not a fact that the previous government had issued a Government Order in 2016 designating a 50-metre buffer zone on either side of the Musi River. He said raising concerns now about the removal of encroachments is an attempt to derail a critical development initiative.

He further alleged that the BRS is prioritising political attacks over public welfare and has made a habit of casting aspersions on every initiative undertaken by the government. Sridhar Babu asserted that even if ADB funding does not materialise, the government will explore alternative avenues, including other institutions and partnership models.