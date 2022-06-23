Addl SP Swati Lakra launches Bharosa Kendra, Women and Children's assistance Center in Gadwal

The Additional DGP and Women Safety Officer Swati Lakra on Thursday said police will not spare anyone who resort to assault against the woman. Swati Lakra on Thursday morning inaugurated the Bharosa Kendra and Women and Children's Aid Center in Gadwala district center.

Gadwala MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA Abraham, Gadwal District ZP Chairman Saritha Tirupataiah, District Collector Sriharsha and several senior police officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Lakra clarified that immediate assistance would be provided to the affected women through Bharosa Kendras. She said that CM KCR was implementing several programs for the protection of women in the state of Telangana like nowhere else in the country and advised women to be aware of the laws.

She said a reassurance center has been set up under the auspices of the police department to help women victims of harassment. She said the assurance center would be very useful in providing speedy justice to the victims in sexual assault cases.

The Telangana state government has already set up Sakhi and She teams to boost confidence among women. Swati Lakra said the assurance center would provide immediate assistance to those who have been subjected to mental and physical abuse.