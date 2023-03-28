Address woes of power employees: Bandi to CM

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to address and resolve the problems faced by artisans and employees in the power sector.

In a letter to KCR, he said about 23,000 artisans and employees in the electricity sector have been protesting for the past several months. It is unfortunate that the State government has not bothered to respond to their woes, he added.

Bandi said the attitude of the government and managements of power utilities' towards artisan and employees seems to be anti-employees. He said the government is not bothered to resolve issues relating to GPF and PRC. The protesting employees have been asking for extending GPF to those recruited between 1999 and 2004. Terming the demands of the artisans and employees as just and reasonable, he asked the CM to take steps to address them.

He recalled the important role played by the protesting employees in fight for creation of Telangana, while cautioning against allowing the power staff to go on strike would bring the entire administration to a grinding halt.

Accusing the government of looking down on its employees, Bandi said pending DA to RTC employees has not been paid so far. Besides, the government has not responded on constituting PRC. He questioned the government's failure to extend cashless medical care to its staff.

He demanded immediate talks on disbursal of incentives and GPF to retired employees and PRC to the employees, while warning if the government fails to address pending issues, the days for government staff to revolt against the ruling dispensation would not be for.