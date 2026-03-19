Adi Srinivas dares KTR to take drug test

Whip Adi Srinivas on Thursday launched a scathing attack on BRS working president and former minister KTR during a media briefing at the Assembly, challenging him to prove his integrity by undergoing a drug test. Adi Srinivas recalled that when the current Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued the White Challenge in the past, KTR had fled and failed to appear. Srinivas accused the BRS leader of spreading nonsense under the guise of informal chats and alleged that the former minister fears the completion of the Musi River cleanup project will end opportunities for corruption.

He further claimed that KTR has been intimidating IAS and police officials, believing that verbally abusing bureaucrats will enhance his political prominence. Highlighting internal tensions, Srinivas suggested that the recent conduct of the BRS leader is fuelled by frustration stemming from family disputes within the Assembly. He also cited that an associate, Pilot Rohit Reddy, had recently tested positive in a drugs test. Directly challenging the opposition leader, Srinivas said that if he possesses any integrity, he should undergo a drug test himself.

He reiterated the past avoidance of the challenge issued by Revanth Reddy, suggesting that the BRS leader has repeatedly evaded such accountability tests. The whip concluded by defending the government’s efforts, stating that the Musi River cleanup is being carried out with genuine sincerity and that all promises related to the project are being implemented.