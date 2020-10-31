Adilabad: Floral tributes paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by Collector Sikta Patnaik

Adilabad: District Collector Sikta Patnaik said that everyone should go along for the unity, integrity and integrated development of the district. On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a national pledge function was held at Collector's conference hall, here, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel spread unity among the people, the people of the district aspired to work for its development by cooperating with the district machinery.

On the occasion, Additional District Collector G Sandhya Rani said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary was being celebrated all over the country and he was an outstanding person. Collector and Additional Collector and officials paid rich floral tributes to Sardat Vallabhbhai Patel.

Collectorate administrative officer Aravind Kumar, DPRO Bheem Kumar, Urban Thasildar Bhojanna, Varna, Rajeshwar and others were present.