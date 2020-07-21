Adilabad: Public entry into government offices restricted due to corona

Adilabad: With about 180 corona positive cases in the erstwhile Adilabad district, people are coming out of their houses only if it is urgent. Of the total cases, 94 in Mancherial; 36 in Asifabad; 2 in Adilabad; and 18 positive cases recorded in Nirmal.

As the intensity of cases is high in Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhainsa and Asifabad, the revenue department has restricted people to come to their offices and direting the petitioners to send their requests through mail or to drop their complaints in the drop boxes set up in the office premises.

Most of the people visit the revenue office seeking Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak cheques, land related issues, for caste and income certificates and other issues.

At other government offices also, the authorities were restricting unnecessary entry into the offices fearing corona spread.

Meanwhile, people were suffering as their works are in pending and those, who have revenue related works are unhappy, as these were important. They were forced to go to Tahsildar office. Farmers were also lamenting that Rythu Bandhu amount was not credited into their bank accounts.